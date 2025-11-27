IUSSP felicitated for winning United Nations Population Award at Kolkata meet

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India on Thursday felicitated the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) for winning the 2025 United Nations Population Award.

The felicitation took place at the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), which began here with a focus on leveraging India's youth demographic for inclusive and sustainable growth.

IUSSP President Shireen Jejeebhoy said the award affirmed the organisation's role as a global leader in population research, especially amid emerging challenges such as ageing and climate-linked mobility.

Delivering the keynote address at the conference, UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar said, the country "stands at the epicentre of a demographic revolution" and stressed the need to convert the nation's youth advantage into a model of equitable and resilient development.

The three-day conference, themed "People, Planet, Prosperity," underlined the importance of rights-based policies, reproductive autonomy and robust demographic data to guide India's development strategy, a statement said.