IVRI report finds phosphine in samples of chousinghas that died at Delhi zoo

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A toxicological examination report has found the presence of phosphine in biological samples of four chousinghas (four-horned antelope) that died at the Delhi National Zoological Park last month.

According to the report issued by the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), rumen and intestinal content samples of chousingha tested positive for phosphine.

The report said the samples were negative for hydrogen cyanide (HCN), nitrate-nitrite, heavy metals and commonly used pesticides.

At the time of filing this story, there was no immediate reaction available from the zoo authorities.

The IVRI report stated that the presence of phosphine in the samples indicates exposure of the animals to rodenticides (pesticides), such as aluminium phosphide or zinc phosphide.

It also mentioned that similar abnormal activity had been observed in some other species, like the goral (mountain goat), in recent days, warranting closer monitoring of conditions within the enclosure areas.

It said the findings were based on samples received for toxicological examination following the death of four chousinghas.

The report also said that 25 feed samples collected from the zoo premises were analysed and were found to be negative for aflatoxin B1 and commonly used insecticides. It added that analysis of samples of murmura (puffed rice), marble chips and oil was not undertaken.