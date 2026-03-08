IWPC reiterates its commitment to support safe, equitable spaces for women in media

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Indian Women's Press Corps on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting safe, equitable, and empowering spaces for women in media, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a statement, the women journalists' association said that on this day, it celebrates the remarkable contributions of women in media across India, specially in far flung remote areas, across diverse regions and languages where women continue to shape public discourse.

"On this International Women's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting safe, equitable and empowering spaces for women in media. We salute their achievements, recognise their struggles and stand with them in advancing a media landscape that truly reflects the voices and aspirations of all," the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) said.

It further said it was important that people listen to what women have to say in this complex, ever-changing world, adding that they must have a say in agendas that shape the policies, systems and indeed the world.

The women journalists uphold democratic values, giving voice to communities, capturing nuance and detail of their lives and aspirations -- especially in the most challenging current times, it said.

Women journalists, editors, producers, photographers and storytellers have played a transformative role in strengthening the media landscape, the association said.

"Through their courage, professionalism, and commitment to truth, they have brought critical issues to the forefront in complex situations -- from social justice and governance to gender equality and grassroots voices that might otherwise remain unheard," it said.

In a field that has often demanded resilience in the face of structural barriers and safety challenges, women in Indian media have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and integrity, the statement noted.

The women have not only expanded the boundaries of journalism but have also mentored the next generation of media professionals, inspiring young women to pursue careers in storytelling, reporting, and digital communication, it said.

Their work continues to challenge stereotypes, highlight underrepresented perspectives and foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

The IWPC said as India's media ecosystem evolves in the digital age, the presence and leadership of women remain essential to ensuring that the principles of fairness, accountability and diversity are upheld.

"Women in media are well positioned and empowered to play that role. Let us continue to champion the power of women in media, today and every day, more importantly in speaking with a united voice to strengthen the agency of women in personal and professional domains," it added. PTI ACB PRK