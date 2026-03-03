IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib released on bail in AI Summit protest case

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested for the "shirtless protest" at AI Impact Summit last month, has been released from Tihar jail, sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a sessions court order that had put Chib's bail on hold.

On Sunday, Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard a plea filed by the IYC chief challenging the sessions court's decision to stay the magistrate's bail order.

The magistrate had granted bail to Chib on February 28, but within hours the relief was halted by the sessions court.

He was sent to four-day police custody by a trial court on February 24.

Chib was arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit India hosted at Bharat Mandapam here on February 20.

IYC workers entered the summit venue wearing and holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised". PTI MSJ BM RUK RUK