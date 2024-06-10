IYC holds candle march in Delhi for J-K bus terror attack victims

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress organised a candle march here on Monday for the victims of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

IYC chief Srinivas BV said, "The cowardly attack by terrorists on a bus full of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad and shameful, we strongly condemn it." Terrorism is a violent act against humanity. The whole country stands in solidarity with the victims, he said, adding that they pray for the peace of all the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

Srinivas also demanded that the Central government should provide proper compensation to the families of the deceased and injured as soon as possible and take strict steps against terrorism without talking about this and that.

Nine people, including three women, were killed and 33 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening.

The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire at around 6:15 pm. PTI NIT NB