IYC holds demonstration, seeks release of arrested members in 'shirtless protest' row

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a demonstration in the national capital against the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib and other leaders in connection with the 'shirtless protest' during the AI summit.

The protestors called the charges framed against the arrested leaders "baseless" and demanded their immediate release.

Several senior Congress leaders, Pawan Khera, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, and Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, also joined the demonstration.

"Youth Congress workers have consistently raised issues concerning youngsters, farmers, and citizens across the country. Whenever questions are raised about accountability, arrests are made," IYC's national chairman of media department Varun Pandey said.

Pandey said that "peaceful protest is a democratic right and not a crime".

He claimed that the IYC had sought permission from authorities to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, but the request was denied.

The leader further alleged that the Delhi Police had arrested IYC members on "baseless charges".

Those who participated in the protest included IYC secretary Srinivas BV, party in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Punjab MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, party secretary Abhishek Dutt, and Tauqeer Alam, among others.

The protest comes a day after Youth Congress members staged a rail blockade at Shivaji Bridge railway station against the arrest of their leaders.

Several IYC workers carrying Congress flags and placards stood on the railway tracks in front of a train during the demonstration.

Another senior Congress member said the protest was driven by concern for the country's interests.

"The prime minister’s actions have compromised national priorities at a time when millions are unemployed. The trade and tariff policies have now forced India to buy oil from the United States and Venezuela," he said.

Chib was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police, which described him as the "main conspirator" and "mastermind" behind the February 20 protest at the summit venue.

The IYC workers on February 20 marched inside the Exhibition Hall No 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised", soon resulting in a commotion. PTI MSJ BM APL