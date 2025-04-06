IYC Jaipur Rozgar Mela says 1300 youth offered jobs by over 150 companies

New Delhi: As many as 150 companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Mahindra and MRF, participated in a job fair (Rozgar Mela) organised by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to IYC spokesperson Varun Pandey, over 5000 youngsters from across Rajasthan had enrolled themselves for the job fair.

On the spot, as many as 1300 unemployed youth were offered jobs on the spot with their salary ranging from 14,000 per month to 40,000 per month, he added.

The other prominent company that took part in the mela were HDFC Bank, Zepto, Justdial, SBI Life and PVR Cinemas.

"At a time when the BJP-led government has left the youth in the darkness of unemployment, the IYC has emerged as a ray of hope for them. Today, when unemployment is at its peak, the BJP government is sitting idle it is Rahul Gandhi's lions who have decided to step in and help the jobless youth. With this resolve, the IYC's Rajasthan unit organised this 'Rozgar Mela' so that every youth gets new opportunities, their future becomes bright and their hard work gets its due recognition," the grand old party's youth wing said in a statement.

It's national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "Today unemployment is at its highest level, the highest in 50 years. The Modi government had promised 2 crore jobs, but focused all its attention only on benefiting the industrialists. This is the reason why even while being in the opposition, we organised this historic 'Rozgar Mela' so that the youth get the employment they deserve and their future becomes better. The IYC always stands with the youth of the country!"

IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru asked, "When IYC can open doors of employment for thousands of youth by inviting over 150 companies in just one day, then why can't th3 Modi government, which is in power, do the same?" "Clearly – they don't care about the future of youth," he claimed.