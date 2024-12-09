IYC launches fifth phase of 'Young India ke Bol' campaign

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) here on Monday launched the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' campaign, an office bearer of the wing said.

During the launch programme, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said that they had started a campaign across the nation called "Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi", aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse among youngsters.

"We want to engage youth. Young India Ke Bol season-5 has been launched on Monday where we will give a platform to the youth who will speak up against unemployment and drug abuse," he said.

Chib said, "Anyone can participate in this whether they belong to any political background or not. Those who speak well will also get a place in the organisation." According to the IYC, the programme will be launched at every state to select the spokespersons. PTI NIT NIT OZ OZ