IYC launches 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi' awareness campaign against drug abuse

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday launched a campaign "Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi" aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse among youngsters, a statement said.

Kicking off the drive, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year and bring back black money from foreign countries. These promises were not fulfilled and on the contrary, instead of jobs, the youth have got drugs.

The nationwide campaign started in Delhi where hundreds of IYC workers from across the country participated, it said.

The IYC, in a statement, said youth conventions and a nationwide awareness campaign against drug addiction would be conducted as part of the drive.

Senior party leaders such as Kumari Selja, Sachin Pilot, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav, and former IYC chief Srinivas B V, among others, attended the launch programme, the release stated.

During the event, Chib said the IYC has come up with the slogan "Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi" (Give us jobs, not drugs) in support of the youth who are having a tough time due to the growing unemployment and are turning towards drug addiction.

He appealed to the youth across the country to join this programme and raise their voices against drug abuse. He also said if the Central government does not take strict steps against drug use soon, the IYC will launch a protest.

IYC's awareness events will be first organised at the state levels, and later expanded to district and assembly levels, according to the statement.