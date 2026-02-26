IYC launches 'Satyagrah', seeks release of arrested members

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday launched a 'Satyagrah' in the national capital against the arrest of its president Uday Bhanu Chib and other members, a party leader said.

A senior Congress leader said several senior party functionaries had reached the IYC premises to take part in the protest and asserted that the demonstration would remain peaceful.

"We have launched a peaceful Satyagrah. Many senior leaders have reached the IYC office, and we will hold the protest peacefully," the leader said.

He claimed that IYC had also sought permission from the authorities to stage the protest at Jantar Mantar, but their request was denied.

The Congress leader alleged that the Delhi Police are arresting IYC Congress leaders on baseless charges.

Further details awaited. PTI MSJ BM APL