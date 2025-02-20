IYC leader as Adivasi Congress chief, tasked with expanding party's footprint in tribal areas

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) With the Congress effecting a major organisational rejig, youth and social justice remain the centrepiece of the changes and the appointment of a Youth Congress leader as president of Adivasi Congress is emblematic of that.
Last week, Vikrant Bhuria, who is a surgeon, was appointed as the president of the Adivasi Congress.
The appointment of 40-year-old Bhuria is being seen as a significant step towards empowering young and dynamic leaders within the organisation, a senior leader of the party said.
Party sources have said the focus of the party is on a generational shift keeping in mind social justice.
Bhuria, a tribal and son of senior party leader from Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria, has been tasked with strengthening the party's base among Adivasi communities across the country.
His leadership is anticipated to bring renewed energy and strategic direction to the Adivasi Congress, reinforcing the party’s commitment to tribal rights and representation, a party leader said. PTI ASK RHL