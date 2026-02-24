IYC observes 'peaceful satyagraha' over arrest of it's president, workers

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) "We are the voice of India, we are not afraid of dictators. We fight for the Constitution and we live for the country," the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said on Tuesday as its workers held a "peaceful satyagraha" in protest against the arrest of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib and other party workers.

Chib was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of IYC workers at the AI impact summit in the national capital last week.

In a statement, the youth wing said party workers and office bearers were observing a peaceful satyagraha over the arrest of their national president and workers.

On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a protest inside Hall No 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel. PTI SHB SHB ARB ARB