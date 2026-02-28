IYC president's father hails bail order, thanks judiciary

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) The father of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib on Friday thanked the judiciary for granting bail to his son, saying that faith in the justice delivery system had been upheld.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Chib was produced before Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta around 1 am, after his four-day police custody ended.

The Delhi Police sought from the magistrate a seven-day extension of his custody, howver, the court dismissed the plea and granted him bail.

Thanking the judiciary, Chib's father, Hari Singh, who is also a Congress member, said, "I sincerely thank the judiciary. If there is anywhere we can get justice, it is from the judiciary." Singh alleged that the Delhi Police Crime Branch had invoked serious charges against his son, including sections related to militancy and anti-national activities.

"So many charges were piled on that it would have been impossible for him to get bail. However, when the court examined the matter and looked at the reality, it found that there was nothing substantial in the case," he told reporters.

He claimed that the police had thoroughly examined Chib's mobile phone but found nothing incriminating. "Despite that, they sought a seven-day remand again at 1 am. But the judge delivered justice. I am hopeful and deeply grateful. I thank the court for granting bail to Uday." Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, said that the law had taken its course.

"It is always said that the law will take its course. In reality, the law has taken its course. We welcome the decision of the court. Justice has finally prevailed," Mir said.

He alleged that Chib was illegally arrested and framed in a case.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the justice delivery system," Mir added. PTI AB VN VN