IYC protests against Amit Malviya over 'morphed' image of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday staged a protest here against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya over an alleged defamatory post against the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Youth Congress' Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra, who led the demonstration, said, "We are protesting against Malviya, who shared an edited photo in which Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's face was combined with that of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir." The demonstrators, wearing the masks of Malviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, raised slogans against both the leaders.

"We want to protest outside the house of the external affair minister and question him regarding the country's international relations, but the police are stopping us," Lakra said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

The Youth Congress in Bengaluru on Wednesday filed a complaint against Malviya and Journalist Arnab Goswami for their defamatory posts. In a statement, the Youth Congress' legal department said an FIR has been lodged under non-bailable sections against Malviya and Goswami for a false conspiracy to defame Rahul Gandhi and link the Congress with Turkiye.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said multiple complaints have been filed in different parts of the country, including in Delhi and Karnataka. PTI SGV SHB SGV RUK RUK