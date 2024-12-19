IYC protests against Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Carrying Ambedkar's pictures, the protesters were raising "Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim" slogans.

The BJP's intention is anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution, alleged Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

"Shah has insulted Baba Saheb and all this has been seen by the whole world. This country cannot bear the insult of Ambedkar. Shah has insulted Baba Saheb in the House, he will have to apologise to the country," he said.

Chib said that they would continue to raise their voice until Shah resigns and apologises.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said every Indian has special respect for Baba Saheb Ambedkar in their heart and India will not tolerate his insult.

The IYC also stated that the Delhi Police put barricades outside its office and stopped all the workers there.

Earlier on Wednesday, a row sparked between the opposition parties and the BJP ruling at the Centre after Shah said in Parliament "it has become a fashion" to chant Ambedkar's name. PTI NIT AS AS