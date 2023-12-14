IYC protests against Centre, BJP MP Pratap Simha over LS security breach

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest here in central Delhi against BJP MP Pratap Simha over the Parliament security breach.

Scores of IYC workers gathered at Rajendra Prasad Road behind the Youth Congress office, holding banners and chanting slogans against Simha and the Central government.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by the MPs.

IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the incident "raises a question" on the security of the parliament and demanded a statement from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the matter.

"What happened in parliament yesterday is very serious. However, Central government doesn't seem to be bothered about the incident. The matter raises a question on security of parliament," Srinivas alleged.

"We want the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to give a statement on this, and tell us what steps will be taken on this lapse," he added. PTI ABU ABU VN VN