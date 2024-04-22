IYC protests against Modi's remarks on Congress manifesto, says PM fearing defeat

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Monday held a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Congress' manifesto, alleging that he made the statement due to the fear of defeat.

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said the prime minister is openly sowing the seeds of hatred in panic, fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Srinivas also said 140 crore people of the country will no longer fall prey to this lie.

"Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all, justice for all," he said.

Indian Youth Congress workers also sent a copy of the Congress' Nyay Patra (manifesto) to the prime minister during the protest.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi alleged that the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". PTI NIT NIT SZM