IYC protests near Kejriwal's residence over Yamuna cleaning issue

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday held a protest against former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over cleaning of Yamuna River.

The protest was held near Kejriwal's house where the police erected the barricades. It was led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

"We all have come outside Kejriwal's residence to remind him that it is his turn to take a dip in Yamuna. The reality is that after making Yamuna's condition miserable, Kejriwal himself has now disappeared," Chib alleged.

Ever since AAP party has come to power in Delhi, pollution and dirt have become the "identity" of Delhi, he said.

Kejriwal and BJP are busy doing politics of blaming each other and in meantime the life of the common people of Delhi has become miserable, he further alleged.

"Kejriwal had made big promises related to cleaning Yamuna, but all turned out to be lies. Today Yamuna river, the lifeline of Delhi, is struggling with pollution, there is a pile of garbage and Kejriwal is responsible for all this. The former CM used to say five years ago that if he will not clean Yamuna, then do not vote for him," Chib alleged.

Delhi is the only place in the country where holidays are held being due to pollution, he said, adding that people of the national capital will not tolerate this. PTI NIT NIT NB NB