IYC says its president Uday Bhanu Chib taken into preventive custody

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress on Friday claimed that its president Uday Bhanu Chib and other national and state office bearers were taken into preventive custody in Guwahati by Assam Police.

Advertisment

“Assam Police has also siezed their mobile phones,” IYC said.

In a press statement, the youth wing of the grand old party said Chib was in Guwahati to stage a protest against the tragic murder of Congress worker Mridul Islam by Assam Police and the statement made by Amit Shah against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“First murder of a congress worker, now arrest of Youth Congress president and other office bearers to stop them from staging a protest. This unlawful arrest by Assam Police is totally unacceptable,” IYC said.

Advertisment

Chib posted a video on X in which he can be heard resisting the custody.