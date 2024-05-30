IYC stages protest against PM Modi's remark on Mahatma Gandhi, demands apology

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday held a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and demanded an apology from him.

IYC president Srinivas B V, in a statement, said the whole world knows India as 'Gandhi's India' and such a statement by the prime minister is extremely unfortunate.

Srinivas demanded that Modi should take back his words and apologise to the people of the country.

During the demonstration, many IYC workers sat on a protest outside the Youth Congress office.

The Congress had on Wednesday attacked Modi over his controversial remark about the freedom fighter and the 'father of the nation', saying those whose ideological ancestors were involved in his assassination can never follow the path of truth shown by the 'Mahatma'.

Prime Minister Modi in a recent TV interview to ABP said, "...Across the world, Mahatma Gandhi was a great person. Was it not our responsibility in these 75 years to ensure that the entire world knows Mahatma Gandhi. I am sorry to say that no one knows about him. The first time when the film 'Gandhi' was made, it was then that there was curiosity across the world as to who this person was. We have not done so..." PTI NIT RPA