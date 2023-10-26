IYC stages protest in Delhi over ED raids in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday protested against the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Rajasthan, a statement said.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said, "We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies and the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP.” The ED on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case. PTI NIT NB