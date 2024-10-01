IYC workers holds protest near FM house over electoral bond scheme

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Tuesday held a protest near the residence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the electoral bond scheme.

The protesters, carrying placards in their hands, were raising slogans and demanding her resignation.

Some of the protesters were also seen throwing dummy currency notes.

A case was registered against Sitharaman and Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday on the directions of a court in Bengaluru, following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

The complaint was submitted to police by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), alleging that the accused "committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds" and benefitted to the tune of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

The complainant has further alleged that Sitharaman, through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials, facilitated the extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme in February, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution. PTI NIT HIG