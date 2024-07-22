IYC workers stage protest near Parliament, demand 'Re-NEET'

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress workers held a protest on Monday, demanding a re-conduct of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), a statement said.

The protest was held near Parliament, where several workers covered their mouths with black cloth and carried placards, raising slogans against the government.

The protesters were carrying a large banner that said "RE-NEET." The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and has lodged six FIRs. The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses, in government and private institutions.