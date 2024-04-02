J-K: 1 dead, another injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Doda

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured Tuesday when a vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Assar-Bulandpur when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the two accident victims were taken to a hospital where one Kamal Singh (27) was declared dead, they said.

The condition of Ranjeet Singh who also received injuries was stated to be critical, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY