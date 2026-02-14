J-K: 11 drug peddlers held in Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Eleven alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in separate incidents in Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Three of the accused, identified as Manjeet Singh, Vikram, Vishal and Rahul Sharma, were arrested during a special operation at Neelam Palace and Bhatyari in the Bishnah area in Jammu, a police spokesperson said. Police recovered 10.62 grams of heroin from their possession.

Another drug peddler, Mohd Mansha, from Dablehar in the R S Pura area, was nabbed with 24.86 grams of heroin, while Sonu Kumar was nabbed with 8 grams of heroin in the Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city.

In Rajouri, police arrested three drug peddlers – Riaz with 20 grams of heroin and Waseem Yusuf and Taraf Mehmood with 30 grams of Charas– from Sunderbani and Thanamandi areas.

Abhishek Attri was arrested with 5.48 grams of heroin in Samba, and Rupesh Kumar alias "Bobby" was arrested with 6.75 grams of heroin in Kathua district, the spokesperson added.