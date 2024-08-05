J-K: 12 landlords booked for not providing tenant details to police in Jammu city

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Twelve cases have been registered against land and house owners in Jammu city for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants to the local police for their verification, an official spokesperson said.

The verification process was initiated after several instances of anti-national elements staying in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic help came to the fore in Jammu.

During this drive, 10 FIRs were registered against landlords at Bahu Fort belt and two in Channi Himmat area under sections the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

The district magistrate has already issued the orders for the owners to get the police verification of the tenants done in the jurisdiction of district Jammu.

Police appeal to the residents to come forward and provide the complete details of their tenants and domestic helpers to their nearest police station and get the verification done timely. PTI AB NB NB