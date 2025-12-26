J-K: 16 persons detained from drug hotspots in Samba, sent to district jail

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Sixteen people were detained by police from drug-related hotspots in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out an operation in areas prone to drug-related activities at Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur tehsil, where some homeless people were found wandering suspiciously, they said.

They detained 16 people under preventive sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and lodged them in district jail Kathua, the officials said.

The action was taken as part of efforts to curb drug-related activities in the area, they said.

Reiterating its commitment to eliminate the drug menace, police said strict action would continue against those involved in drug peddling and abuse.

The police also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate in its efforts to eradicate the drug problem. PTI AB SKY SKY