J-K: 2 arrested for drinking alcohol during shikara ride in Dal Lake

Srinagar, June 11 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly consuming liquor during a shikara ride in Dal Lake here, police said on Tuesday.

The step was taken by the city police after a video of the episode made rounds on the internet, they said.

Consuming liquor in public places as prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Srinagar Police has taken cognizance after a video of unidentified individuals indulging in offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state went viral across social media platforms," a police spokesperson said in posted on X.

He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered and two accused persons were arrested.

"Two accused have been arrested while more suspects are being questioned. Further investigation into the matter is going on," he added.

Last weekend, a video surfaced showing a group of tourists consuming liquor during a shikara ride in Dal Lake, leading to an outcry from civil society and religious leaders. PTI MIJ NB