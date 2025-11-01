J-K: 2 drug peddlers held; properties of 2 other narco offenders attached

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and attached properties of two other individuals accused of being narcotics traders in separate incidents in the Kathua and Poonch districts on Saturday, an official said.

The police arrested Rasheed and Koushail, both residents of Kathua from the Rajbagh area of the district and recovered 10.5 kg of bhukki (poppy straw) from them, a police spokesman said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them for further investigation.

In another case, properties including two residential houses and three cars belonging to Nazakat Hussain and Mukhtar Ahmed, both residents of Poonch, were attached by a team of Udhampur police in a case registered against them under the narcotics prevention law and BNS, a police spokesman said.

While one residential house and three vehicles of Hussain were attached at Jhulas village, Ahmed's house was attached at Karmara village, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the investigating officer had reasons to believe that these assets worth over Rs 80 lakh were acquired from proceeds of narcotics trafficking and hence attached in accordance with the law.