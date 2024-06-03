National

J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Smoke billows out from a building after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants, in Pulwama district, Monday, June 3, 2024

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi told PTI that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

