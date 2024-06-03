J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Smoke and fire come out of the encounter site in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi told PTI that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.