J-K: 26 lodgement centres set up in Samba for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Jammu, May 18 (PTI) A total of 26 lodgement centres have been set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for pilgrims who will undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Saturday.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine will commence from twin tracks --the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district -- on June 29.

A total of 26 lodgement centres have been set up at different places in Samba district along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway for hassle-free conduct of the pilgrimage, the officials said.

They said the information was given at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Abhishek Sharma to discuss the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

The deputy commissioner asked stakeholder departments to adopt a proactive approach and put in coordinated efforts to make holistic arrangements for the pilgrims.

Sharma said the district administration will ensure best facilities for the pilgrims besides setting up two Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) issuing counters at Chichi Mata and Nonath Ashram.

He also directed the concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive sanitation, health, traffic management and lodging plan for the comfort of the pilgrims. PTI TAS BHJ