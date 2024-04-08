J-K: 3 booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Three men were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to a police spokesperson, Mysir Majeed Malik from Seriwarpora Pattan, Abdul Ahad Dar from Dar Mohalla Palhallan and Khursheed Ahmad Waza from Tantraypora Palhallan were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

They have been detained and subsequently lodged in district jails in Kupwara and Anantnag, the spokesperson said.

Many cases are registered against the three accused and they were involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion, he said.

Despite their involvement in many FIR's, they did not mend their anti-national and anti-social activities, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB NB NB