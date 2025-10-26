J-K: 3 drug peddlers held with heroin in Kathua

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested, and 12.63 grams of heroin was seized from their possession in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The peddlers identified as Shiv Kumar Anand, Gourav Singh and Hitesh Kumar were arrested from Lakhanpur bypass late Saturday, the police said.

A case, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was registered against the arrested peddlers and further investigation is on, the police said.