J-K: 3 gang members from Punjab held in Poonch; pistols, cash seized

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Three Punjab locals were arrested from a forward area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said, adding that two pistols and over Rs 2 lakh were seized from them.

The arrested persons are said to be members of the notorious Gopi Ghanshyam Puria gang, and they came to the border village to procure weapons, officials added.

Kanwaljeet Singh, Mandeep Singh alias Sidhu and Harmanpreet Singh, all residents of Amritsar, were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by the police at Mirza Morh in the Surankote area.

An amount of Rs 2.18 lakh was recovered from the vehicle, officials said, further mentioning that sustained questioning led to the recovery of two pistols along with live ammunition.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Surankote police station, and further investigation is on, the officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS MPL MPL