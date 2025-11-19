J-K: 3.5 kanal prime land retrieved after major demolition drive in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) In a major demolition drive, authorities on Wednesday retrieved 3.5 kanal prime land at Sidhra after demolishing several illegal constructions including shops raised on the state land, an official said.

The drive was conducted by a team of revenue officials on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, the official said.

The retrieved land has been immediately taken into official possession and is earmarked for the establishment of Niabat and Patwari office, and the police post, Sidhra, the official said.

He said people were informed that the Niabat office will commence functioning from Thursday itself at this location to further facilitate public service delivery.

The district administration has reiterated its resolve to continue strict action against violators and encroachers, appealing to the public to refrain from illegal occupation of government land, the official added. PTI TAS PRK PRK