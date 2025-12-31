J-K: 39 OGWs identified in Kathua this year, 18 of them booked under PSA

Kathua/Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Police identified 39 overground workers (OGWs) and booked 18 of them under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during 2025, marking a major crackdown on terror networks in the region, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Presenting the annual crime report for 2025, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said four militancy-related cases were registered during the year, leading to the arrest of seven persons, while two terrorists were eliminated.

"A major crackdown was launched against terrorism-linked networks in Kathua district. We identified 39 OGWs and booked 18 of them under the Public Safety Act during 2025," Sharma told PTI.

She said a significant breakthrough came in a drone-dropping case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in which 447 grams of contraband substance were seized, with the arrests of eight persons so far.

On cybercrime, the SSP said Kathua Police recovered nearly Rs 4 crore, which was handed over to the complainants.

Additionally, during floods in the district, 263 people were rescued by Kathua Police with assistance from other agencies, she said.

Highlighting future priorities, Sharma said 2026 would be observed as the "year of technology" for the police, with greater reliance on high-tech systems and artificial intelligence to improve crime detection and investigation.

The SSP also said an alert has been sounded on December 31 to ensure safety and security during New Year celebrations, urging people to maintain peace and order. PTI COR AB ARB ARB