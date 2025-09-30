J-K: 4 drug offenders booked under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Four habitual drug offenders were booked under the stringent PIT NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

After preparing detailed dossiers and getting necessary approvals, detention orders were issued and the four men were sent to District Jail, Poonch and Central Jail, Kot-Balwal.

Police in Sopore have booked four habitual and notorious narcotics offenders under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS), a police spokesperson said.

The offenders have a proven history of repeated involvement in drug trafficking cases, he said.

He identified the offenders as Owais Bashir Shikari, resident of Sher Colony Sopore, Saraj-u-Din Parray, resident of Parraypora Hadipora, Waseem Ahmad Mir, resident of Aadipora Sopore, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dhobi, resident of Dangiwacha Rafiabad.

Despite earlier arrests and preventive actions, they continued their illicit activities, posing a serious threat to the society, he said.