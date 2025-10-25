J-K: 4 police personnel injured as vehicle overturns in Poonch

Mendhar/Poonch, Oct 25 (PTI) Four police personnel were injured after the armoured vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district of Saturday evening, officials said.

The accident occurred at Harooni village when a team of the special operations group was returning from an anti-terrorist operation in Gursai area, they said.

According to officials, the injured -- constables Javid Ahmed and Nisar Ahmad, SPO Mohd Khurshid and follower Shoket Ahmed -- were evacuated to the sub-district hospital, Mendhar for treatment.