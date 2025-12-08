J-K: 5 cases against Srinagar accommodations over missing details of foreign boarders

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) The police have registered five cases against hotel, homestay and houseboat owners here under the Immigration and Foreigners Act for failing to submit requisite documents regarding foreigners staying in these establishments, an official said on Monday.

"In view of strengthening security measures in the city, Srinagar Police has taken stringent legal action against several hotels and a homestay for violating mandatory Form-C reporting norms required under the Immigration & Foreigners Act," the police spokesman said.

Police conducted routine checking and scrutiny of hotels, homestays and houseboats and found five establishments to be in violation of the rules under the Act.

The action comes a day after a Chinese national was detained after he had allegedly entered the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in violation of his visa stipulations.

"In Rajbagh area, it was found that Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS, and Hotel Golden Forest had allowed foreign nationals to check in without submitting Form-C to the Foreigners Registration Office. Accordingly, a case under sections 8 and 23-B of the Immigration & Foreigners Act was registered," the spokesman said.

He said Hotel Khyber, in Khayam area, was also found violating the mandatory Form-C reporting. Despite repeated instructions, the management failed to produce any proof of Form-C submission, inviting a case under relevant sections.

A case was registered against a homestay at Lal Bazar after it was found operating without Form-C compliance for an Israel national. "The management had deliberately concealed the stay of the foreign guest and failed to submit mandatory online Form-C," he added.

In Nishat area, house Mohammad Ashraf Zargar was found violating the mandatory reporting of Form C, the spokesman said.

In Ram Munshi Bagh, cases were registered against four houseboat owners for failing to report foreigners from Taiwan, Spain, Russian and Romania, staying with them.

"Srinagar Police reiterates that all hotels, guest houses, houseboats and homestay operators must strictly comply with Form-C submission norms when accommodating foreign nationals. Non-compliance of the same is a serious offence and will invite strict legal action," the official said. PTI MIJ ARB ARB