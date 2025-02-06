J-K: 5 drug peddlers booked under PTI NDPS Act in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Toyoub Sheikh, Abrar Ahamd Misger alias Aaba, Milad Bashir Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Patoo and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, a police spokesperson said.

Formal orders to this effect were issued by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against the accused.

"Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu and District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua," the spokesperson said.