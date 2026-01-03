J-K: 866 police constables promoted to next rank; 36 granted in-situ upgradation

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday ordered promotion of 866 constables to the rank of selection grade constable, while 36 more constables were granted in-situ upgradation, an official statement said.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police Headquarters, the promotions were approved after a comprehensive evaluation of the service records of eligible constables and were finalised strictly in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Congratulating the promotees and their families, Additional Director General (Armed) Anand Jain extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

He expressed confidence that the promoted personnel would continue to perform their duties with greater dedication, professionalism, and integrity, and would uphold the responsibilities and expectations associated with their enhanced status. PTI TAS OZ OZ