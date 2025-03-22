J-K: About 8 houses gutted in fire in Srinagar, no casualty

Srinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) At least eight houses were gutted in a blaze in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, leaving 11 families homeless, officials said.

There was no loss of life in the incident, they said. Fire broke out this morning in a house in Shaheed Gunj locality. The flames spread to the adjacent houses in the congested locality and engulfed several houses, the officials said.

At least eight houses were gutted in fire, leaving 11 families residing there homeless, they said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI SSB NB NB