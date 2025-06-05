J-K ACB books ex-tehsil supply officer in DA case in Ramban dist

Jammu, June 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case against a former Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the Ramban district, an official said.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the value of movable and immovable properties owned by former TSO Nazir Ahmed Wani is worth over a crore rupees, an ACB spokesperson said.

Wani, who worked as the TSO in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department at Banihal, faces charges of acquiring movable and immovable assets beyond his declared earnings, the spokesperson said.

The case was initiated following a secret verification conducted by the ACB into allegations that the said official had acquired disproportionate assets (DA) during his tenure of service, he said.

"Wani has accumulated significant assets including a residential house at Gujjar Nagar, Jammu; double storey house at Maitra Ramban, a residential complex along with three shops at Chareel in Banihal, vehicles, financial documents and other evidence suggesting unaccounted wealth," he said.

During the investigation, the ACB obtained a search warrant from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda and the search was conducted at the residential complex situated at the old national highway road at Chareel in Banihal in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, he said.