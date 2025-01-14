J-K ACB probing allegations of misappropriation of govt assets in Srinagar Smart City project

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir is investigating allegations of misappropriation of government assets during the execution of the Srinagar Smart City project, officials said on Tuesday.

"The ACB has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Srinagar following reliable inputs indicating the misappropriation of materials, including Devari stones, path tiles, iron grills, etc. in Srinagar city," a spokesperson of the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

"The material is suspected to have been either unaccounted for or allegedly sold in the open market for personal gains during the revamp and beautification under the Srinagar Smart City Ltd project rather than being retained in the stores of the concerned engineering division," the spokesperson said.

He said another preliminary enquiry has been taken up with regard to the "use of substandard material in ongoing development work" at Foreshore Road Nishat in Srinagar city for a cycle track, footpath facing Dal Lake and viewing decks, etc. from Nishat to Naseem Bagh primary health centre.

Srinagar Smart City officials, in connivance with the beneficiary contractor, also deliberately avoided the mandatory procedures, thereby compromising the quality of works, he said.