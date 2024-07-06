J-K ACB registers FIR against junior engineer in DA case

Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered a case and conducted raids on various properties worth crores of rupees allegedly owned by a junior engineer in here in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case, officials said.

The ACB is investigating allegations of acquisition of DA, including houses worth crores of rupees accumulated by Dil Pazeer, Junior Engineer posted in the Jal Shakti Department in Poonch, they said.

"The ACB has registered a case against Dil Pazeer under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of assets which are prima facie disproportionate to his known source of income", a spokesman of the investigating agency said. The ACB, after registration of a formal case under the relevant sections of law, also conducted simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused person in Jammu and Rajouri districts, he added. PTI MNK MNK