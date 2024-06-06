J-K ADGP directs security forces to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin later this month, Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar on Thursday directed the security forces to fortify the existing security infrastructure, improve surveillance tactics and bolster personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route.

Kumar also directed for mitigating potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes to identify and neutralise any potential terror threats.

Kumar, the additional director general of police, law and order, chaired a joint meeting with the officers of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other agencies at Kashmir Police Control Room here in which threadbare discussions were made regarding the overall security arrangements to be adopted for the safe, smooth and incident-free conduct of the yatra which is scheduled to begin on June 29.

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the chair about the security arrangements to be adopted for the smooth and peaceful conduct of yatra, a police spokesman said.

He said the officers present in the meeting shared their insights, past experiences and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, co-ordination among the various forces and real-time monitoring systems.

Deliberations focused on fortifying the existing security infrastructure, improving surveillance tactics and bolstering personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route, the spokesman said.

The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the yatra to ensure minimal disruption and inconvenience.

It was emphasised that yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places or yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, the ADGP and inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir provided insights into the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be adhered to throughout the yatra, he said.

They also emphasised the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris and devotees, and underscored the significance of collaboration among the stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, the senior police officers stressed upon the officers of various agencies regarding the identification and assessment of areas prone to vulnerabilities like landslides, snow avalanches, rock falling and the likes aiming to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures in these regions.

They also directed that the services of specialised forces like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) may be utilised in order to get these vulnerable points mapped so that these can be monitored on a regular basis to enhance the overall safety measures, the spokesman added.

Kumar directed the officers to enhance and reinforce security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralise any potential terror threats.

The ADGP also advised the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities through the utilisation of advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both pilgrimage routes -- Pahalgam axis as well as Baltal axis.

As the pilgrimage approaches, the ADGP assured the public that every possible measure will be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

He also urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own convenience and safety.

Overall, the meeting facilitated comprehensive discussions on key logistical and security aspects pivotal for the successful and secure conduct of the yatra, the spokesman said. PTI SSB KSS KSS