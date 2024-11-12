J-K: ADGP reviews operational preparedness in Basantgarh belt of Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the operational preparedness of the security forces in Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Basantgarh saw an encounter and firing incidents in August and September, in which security forces engaged a group of terrorists. Back in April, a village defence guard lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in the area.

During his visit to the terror-prone hilly belt, ADGP Jain inspected the Basantgarh police station and met with officers from various units, including the Special Operations Group, to assess the current security measures, equipment and training levels, a police spokesperson said.

The ADGP emphasized the need for continuous vigilance, proactive intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities to tackle any potential threats.

He highlighted the importance of community engagement to strengthen security efforts, urging officers to collaborate closely with the local communities to build trust and improve intelligence gathering, she said.

The officer also stressed the importance of seamless coordination with other security and intelligence agencies in the area.

Acknowledging the dedication of the personnel stationed in Basantgarh, the ADGP assured that additional resources and support would be allocated to enhance operational readiness and meet logistical needs. PTI AB IJT