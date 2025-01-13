J-K: ADGP reviews security, border management of Samba, Kathua districts

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, conducted a late-night inspection to assess the current security and border management systems in the twin border districts of Samba and Kathua here.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shiv Kumar and other senior officials, Jain reviewed the deployment plans and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security in the region, particularly ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The ADGP directed officers to remain vigilant and proactive, ensuring the events are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

He highlighted the need for robust coordination among security agencies to address any challenges, particularly during VVIP visits.

He instructed officers to intensify intelligence gathering and ensure the timely sharing of information to counter potential threats.

Jain reviewed the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower, logistics, and resources, and inspected joint checkpoints manned by the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police.

He visited key areas, including Sherpur Nala, Babbar Nala, Mawa, and Nandpur along the International Border (IB), to assess the ground-level security arrangements and boost the morale of personnel on duty.

The ADGP also stressed the importance of community engagement, urging officers to build trust and ensure public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

DIG Shiv Kumar briefed Jain on the current security scenario and measures implemented to ensure peace in the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

With republic day 2025 celebrations approaching, the ADGP sought inputs from officers to fine-tune security arrangements, reiterating the need for high visibility, intensified patrols, and enhanced joint efforts at border posts. PTI AB AB OZ OZ