J-K admin committed to urban transformation; building sustainable, inclusive cities: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to urban transformation and building sustainable, inclusive, resilient and safe cities that serve people's needs and effectively tackle economic, social and climate challenges, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

"Our cities are growth engines of the country and also play a key role in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of citizens. Increasing urbanisation reflects growing aspiration. Urban planning should be able to build sustainable infrastructure and enable residents to prosper," Sinha said during his address to the Srinagar Conclave of High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

The two-day deliberations with all the states and urban planners and recommendations will help formulate the committee's final report on reform in the country's urban planning.

The lieutenant governor called on town planners, urban designers and experts to focus on building future-ready cities.

Given the extreme weather events, impact of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, it is imperative to focus on resilient urban planning for future-proof cities, he said.

Highlighting the urban reforms introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Sinha said through key initiatives such as the Urban Rejuvenation and the Smart Cities campaigns, urban planners were discovering a more holistic development of cities to enhance quality of life.

The lieutenant governor made some suggestions focusing on addressing the challenges of urbanism and ensuring quality living for all citizens.

He urged the committee to create balance between modern facilities and natural heritage and focus on quality living space in future urban planning.

Sinha also emphasised the need for sustainable urbanism and comprehensive, all-inclusive urban development, urban resilience and future readiness.

He impressed upon the stakeholders and community to take dedicated measures to unlock urban potential and bridge the gap in rural and urban facilities on priority.

In this regard, the lieutenant governor called for giving fresh impetus to the economic activities and quality of life in satellite cities and rural areas, with increased physical and digital connectivity.

The ecological potential of cities will become the basis of their economic potential in future. Public amenities and spaces should be accessible and inclusive with focus on developing commercial hubs to create employment and business opportunities, he said.

The lieutenant governor suggested inclusion of citizens' feedback and unpredictable weather patterns in urban planning and development policy, besides strengthening the multi-modal integrated transportation and response system of city management.

He also underlined the need to put dedicated focus on connectivity, technical, green and communication infrastructure, environmental protection and public safety during the planning process. PTI MIJ MIJ SZM