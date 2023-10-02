J-K admin hands over land papers to landless beneficiaries under PMAY

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday began the process of handing over land documents to the landless people of Jammu and Kashmir for house construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

The documents were handed over to some of the selected beneficiaries by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function held here.

“It is a matter of happiness that I handed over documents of 5 marlas land to some beneficiaries who are landless but eligible for housing under PMAY. The respective Deputy Commissioners will do the same in their districts,” Sinha said.

Dispelling the charges that this scheme might be used to alter the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha asked the grassroots-level representatives to keep an eye on the list of beneficiaries in their respective areas.

“The elected representatives are here. You should look at the beneficiary list and check if there is anyone from outside (JK). There are some people who are unnecessarily playing with the emotions of the people on every issue,” he said.

“This decision was taken after a lot of thought that poor people should also have their own houses. But some people are doing politics even on this issue. This is one of the reasons why Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to progress,” the LG said.

This decision will strengthen the rural economy and the social fabric in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have started afresh an effort to have city-like facilities in villages as well,” Sinha said.

Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Khanpur Panchayat in Nagrota area of Jammu, said 600 families in his area will benefit from the government's decision.

“We have been living in Nagrota since 1974. There are around 600 families in Khanpur Panchayat. We are thankful to the LG for giving us the land for making our own house,” Aslam said.

Rafeeq Ahmad, a beneficiary from Kishtwar district, said after 70 years of struggle, his family will finally have land to construct a house.

"We have suffered a lot. We have been pursuing the land for many years. We were living on forest land for more than 70 years. We are thankful to the LG and DC Kishtwar for giving the documents for the land," he added.